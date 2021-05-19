BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Top notch food and casual setting what you desire? Head on over to Bloomfield then for a great Italian meal.
Carbone's Kitchen has been at their location for 10 years now and you'll find the smells get your mouth watering as you walk in the door.
Shrimp Primavera made with fresh local vegetables, garlic, and of course parmesan cheese, to the classic spaghetti and meatballs. You'll find something everyone loves.
And well the pandemic was tough, Executive Chef Paul Rafala said they did a lot of takeout. Now that restrictions have begun to loosen though, Paul hopes many will return to the restaurant for not only the food, but the atmosphere.
Carbone's is located in the Wintonbury Mall and open Tuesday-Saturday for dinner. You can view their menu or make reservations online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.