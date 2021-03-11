EAST HARTFORD (WFSB) - A local eatery has been missing some of their customers for the past year since the pandemic started.
Carmine Pelligrino, owner of Carmine's Bar, Grill & Stage says many of his customers disappeared when the shutdown occurred and workforces went remote or lost their job.
"Pratt and Whitney was our best customer. I speak of them in the past tense, it breaks my heart, it's like a Bermuda Triangle. The entire factory, they just disappeared", Pelligrino says.
Pelligrino, along with his wife Holly, run the restaurant they opened in 2015. It was supposed to be a place he could hang out with his musician friends.
However, they became just as well known for their homestyle cooking. From Pappardelle made with homemade sausage to the house made Fettuccini and must-have garlic parmesan wings.
Carmine's try to keep it as fresh as they can, making their own sauces and dressings.
The loss of their iconic 60 foot circular bar though as been difficult. It will remain empty until social distancing protocols are removed.
Thankfully, you can still come to hear some good music on the stage where Pelligrino and his friends will jam. Leaving you with not only a full stomach, but a smile on your face as you walk out the door.
Carmine's is located on Main Street in East Hartford and is open 7 days a week from 3-11 p.m. You can check out their menu and more on their website.
