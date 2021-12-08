NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Lots of folks love a good breakfast, and Newington has a spot for those who like, if not love, Mexican cuisine for first meal of the day.
Every time Francisco Barraza straps on his apron to cook, he is transported to another world.
“It makes me smile. It makes me feel good,” at Cisco's Kitchen, Barraza said. “I concentrate on the food to make it tasty, to make it feel juicy to make something that inspires people. That's what I like.”
He's been cooking since he was 21, perfecting his style and taste.
He says he cooks the kind of food that makes you want to clean your plate.
“I would like that, yes. I would like to see a happy plate. That's what we call a happy plate. A clean plate is a happy plate,” said Barraza.
Since 2011, he's owned this restaurant in Newington off Hartford Avenue.
It now bears his nickname, Cisco.
Barraza said Norm’s Country Kitchen was his favorite place to eat.
He bought it and made it into Cisco’s.
Originally from Mexico, his menu reflects his Mexican roots.
“Everything from scratch. I got my tres leches cake, cheesecake. We got rice pudding,” said Barraza. “All from scratch, I make everything.”
He serves breakfast and lunch, Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On weekends from 8 to 3 p-m.
Breakfast is his bread and butter, with his breakfast burrito his specialty
It's diced ham, bacon, home fries and eggs rolled in flour tortilla, topped with a green pork chili sauce.
He started the restaurant with his wife, but she's in Mexico now.
While he's here fulfilling their shared dream. A dream to make folks feel good just by eating his food.
“They are going to feel a warm place to come. Very friendly. My customers are very friendly. So, come on down,” said Barraza.
