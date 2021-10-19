OLD LYME (WFSB) – During Channel 3’s 20 Towns tour of Old Lyme, we stopped at Coffee’s Country Market. According to residents it is one of the “must stops” in Old Lyme. So, we had to stop!
This Old Lyme staple serves over 1000 meals a week including deli breakfasts, lunches, and even home-made dinners. Coffee’s Country Market even caters. With that much on its plate, Ken Coffee says that it’s consistent quality that keeps the business going.
“It’s a multi-generational family business that’s, there’s that continuity but I think it’s harder to find this business with the quality that we insist on,” says Coffee. This quality mandate started with Ken’s grandparents in the 1950’s. Ken’s father, Ken, continued their vision, by making over a whole plaza, and expanding the store into a food market. Today, the business employs more than 30 chefs and preparers.
Coffee continued his family business, bringing his own family into the shop. Ken’s wife, Theresa, also works at Coffee’s Country Market. Ken Coffee says, “Every time I thought we’d find this leveling off point she just kept making it better, then the next catering job came in and then the next office party came in.”
The shop’s focus on quality is certainly seen and tasted by residents. “The food is fabulous, it’s all home style cooked,” local resident Raymond Ginty says.
Ken Coffee says, “I’m just proud of the continuity, and the alumni over time have come in and been a part of the experience.”
