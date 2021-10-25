MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – 20 Towns in 20 Days takes Channel 3 to Middletown, where a tex-mex restaurant is putting a spin on tradition.
This month, Coyote Blue has been celebrating Oktoberfest.
When you pull up to Coyote Blue, you’re greeted by bright colors and décor.
When you walk inside, you’ll find tequila bottles adorning the shelves, and boots with Texas roots.
But this month’s menu is mixing things up.
“He sold the glockenspiel, but he had a lot of regulars begging him to do German food,” said Coyote Blue partner Michael Winham, who explains one of the original owners of the restaurant, Drew Englehart, owned a glockenspiel down the street.
Coyote Blue’s Oktoberfest celebration is being carried on based on another tradition.
Owners Steven and Michael Winham used to cook the Oktoberfest food years ago.
“We get a lot of old-timers that used to go to the (glockenspiel) and they come here and sit at the bar and reminisce and have their sauerkraut,” explained Michael Winham.
They balance two menus at the same time, so the kitchen is busy.
Call it a labor of love.
“Everything here is made from scratch, the spaetzle, the potato pancake, the goulash, the sauerkraut,” he explained.
Customer favorites are the wiener schnitzel, and the sausage platter.
If you order the sausage platter, be prepared for a full plate.
Coyote Blue also has a full offering of tex-mex that they offer all year long.
One of their most popular items is the margarita, which they limit to two.
“We want you to come back and that’s why we limit you to two. They come in 16-ounce mugs. You have to have them, and you’ll know why you come back,” Winham said.
Octoberfest ran Oct. 1 through Oct. 21 this year.
A tradition people keep coming back for.
“It’s a great season and I’m glad that the new owners are just as excitable as the old people were,” said Mary Gonzalez, who said she’s been going to the restaurant since 1997.
