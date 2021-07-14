Something's Cooking: Crescent Beach Stand

NIANTIC, Ct. (WFSB) - Summer can be filled with difficult choices. Do you spend time on the beach or enjoying a delicious meal?
Fortunately, the Crescent Beach Stand, powered by Flanders Fish Market, a Niantic restaurant, provides both at the same time.
Ali Formica Coleman, one of the stand’s owners, said that she and her family were long time customers before she purchased the restaurant.
Ali and her family have owned and run the stand for three years, and they have operated the Flanders Fish Market for over three decades.
While last year the pandemic threw them a curveball, this year has been as bright as a sunny Niantic day.
“It’s been just so nice to feel the vibrancy of the community again everyone just gathering and be happy to be together,” said Ali.
The beach stand’s menu is simple, it serves several beach staples that seem to go quickly.
Although the stand has many favorite seafood classics, the top seller is a special sandwich invented by Ali’s mother, Donna, who passed away in 2009.
“The egg McMama, that was what my mom used to call her egg sandwiches,” stated Ali.
Donna’s creation, a runny egg sandwich with white American cheese with ham, bacon, sausage or smoked salmon on an English muffin, is a crowd pleaser and a small piece of the special restaurant.
Of course, one of the best aspects of the restaurant is that it’s just steps away from the beautiful Crescent Beach.
