WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a breakfast and lunch joint that has a rich history in Wallingford.
Wallingford was the town Channel 3 visited on Oct. 27 as part of its 20 Towns in 20 Days tour.
Rick’s on 5 was part of that tour.
It’s said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and at Rick’s on 5. There are plenty of tasty breakfast and lunch options.
“I usually have two eggs over easy, toast and three linked sausages,” said Biagio Nastasi of Wallingford.
Customers can get traditional breakfast items from the menu. They can also get something different.
Ricks on 5 serves a buffalo chicken omelette.
“It’s tasty, like especially [on] cold days like this,” said Ty Mus, owner, Rick’s On 5. “Something you need hot.”
Mus has been the owner for the last six years, but the location has been on Wallingford's North Colony Road for more than 35 years.
“Well-known for Wallingford community, so we’ve been doing great so far,” he said. “And I’m glad to be serving them.”
The portions are generous. Each omelette is made of four to five eggs.
“You’re never gonna leave here hungry. Ever ever,” said Betsy Petola, manager, Rick’s On 5. “Our portions are like no other.”
This time of year, the pumpkin pancakes are a hit.
There are a lot of regulars that have been coming for years.
“We have our weekend crew; we have our Friday crew. Everyone is just so nice, and I’ve gotten to be family with most of them too,” said Robert Meyers of Haddam, a regular customer.
Meyers said he is there almost every morning.
“I grab the sandwiches for whatever guys at the shop want one,” he said.
If customers arrive before 8 a.m., they can get a free coffee, tea, or hot chocolate with their breakfast.
