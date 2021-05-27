CANTERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - From pizza to pastrami, you'll find a little bit of everything on the menu to satisfy anyone at D&G Pizza.
With over 150 items on the menu and 22 beers on top, you can try a new meal every visit.
Owner Demetrius Pasiakos, who is lovingly known as "Jimmy" said their goal is to have good food, good prices and a great variety.
You'll also find rotating specials, when we visited his chef Miguel was making a mouth water French Dip with prime rib and of course, a side of au jus.
Customers say no matter what you get you won't be disappointed.
You can check out their extensive menu online or visit them on Westminster Road 7 days a week.
