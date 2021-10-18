WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – During Channel 3’s 20 Towns tour of Windsor, we stopped by Dom’s Broad Street Eatery.
That’s where servers like Melissa Rothammer are the stars of the show.
“They actually say they come in for our personalities because they shine,” Rothammer said.
“The connection that they have... When a customer walks in, they know what kind of drink you're having, they know what you’re going to eat,” said Jason DiBella, owner of Dom’s Broad Street Eatery.
He said he doesn’t mind ceding the spotlight to his phenomenal waitstaff, but he said if you want to understand the soul of the much-loved restaurant, just take a look at a photo inside of his dad.
Jason's dad Dom opened the restaurant before passing away about a decade ago, but you can still feel Dom's presence every time you chat with one of the long-time regulars.
The restaurant has become an institution in Windsor, and even during the pandemic, regulars stepped up to make support Jason and his team.
“Windsor is an amazing town; I love this town. They have supported us through thick and thin and it’s a great community,” DiBella said.
But Dom's is also successful because of the food.
Head cook Angel a.k.a. “The Iron Chef,” is famous for his extensive selection of eggs benedict including a not so little tenderloin beauty, and his apple fritter French toast.
The most important ingredient at Dom's Broad Street Eatery will always be family.
