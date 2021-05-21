HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - This local business may be new to you, they opened just about a year ago, in the middle of the pandemic.
Funcle's Cafe is a breakfast and lunch join located in Hamden.
Owner Dan Jablon says they like to be creative and maybe a bit crazy when it comes to their cooking. You can actually go in and tell them what you want on your breakfast sandwich and they'll make it the best they can.
From their waffles to the steak and cheese, you'll find a little bit of everything and the menu is still growing.
The regulars said its the fresh food that draws them back, especially the Cinnamon Buns!
As for the restaurants name, it's fun play on words about being that "fun uncle" hence the Funcle.
You can visit them at their location on Whitney Avenue, they also offer ordering online.
