WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - On a busy Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield, you’ll find Gran Cafe Marketplace.
It’s the perfect blend of great food and company and it all started with a dream.
You won’t find a drive-thru window. Instead, you’re invited to slow down a bit and enjoy your cup of coffee and pastry.
"I’ve always dreamt of something like this. Having my own little place and just having everybody connect," Maria Matoshi of Gran Cafe Marketplace tells us.
Owner Maria Matoshi says her dream started at sixteen in Greece where she worked in a cafe, but the idea of starting a restaurant and market during a global pandemic isn’t exactly ideal.
When business restrictions loosened, Matoshi capitalized on the moment. She opened in early June.
"We need to get out. We need to socialize and our kids need to socialize. This was the best time," says Matoshi.
Gran cafe features some Greek imports in the market section, but for breakfast and lunch items, it works with local vendors, some who are brand new on the scene.
"I’m a pandemic baker," Autumn Gordon-Chow of Sam Bao Bakery said.
Autumn bakes the bread and sweets that pair well with a latte.
While she loves the work, what really excites her is the space Matoshi carves out for other female entrepreneurs.
"We’re women, local women in the community who’ve partnered together," explained Gordon-Chow.
The cafe features food like salads, sandwiches, baked goods, and healthy drinks.
It also has vegan options created by the company, Latina Vegan Chef.
Sylvia Loney started her business in October.
"Every time that I come here and see myself on the shelves, it’s like is this real, is it really happening?" asked Loney.
But it is.
Matoshi says she never wanted to be a chef, although she is, but wanted to create a community for the town she loves for people behind and in front of the counter.
"I want people to know follow your dreams, do what you want to do, be kind, and love one another," added Matoshi.
