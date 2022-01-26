WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Beef brisket, ribs, smoked sausage, and southern homestyle flavor are just a few ways to describe Hindsight BBQ.
"The pork belly sounds really, really good," one customer tells us.
Tucked away in Waterbury, the neighborhood BBQ joint says it's heart and soul comes from their outdoor smoker.
"We make everything on sight, from our rubs to our sauces. All of our meat is slow smoked for hours and hours, so we spend almost all day and night smoking," Jeffrey Schmidt, co-owner of Hindsight BBQ, explained.
Schmidt says their menu changes daily, but you can always find signature dishes.
“We do Texas-style Twinkies, which are bacon-wrapped, jalapeno-stuffed with cheese and brown brisket and we smoked those. Everything is smoked. We do lots of signature things," continued Schmidt.
Opening their doors in October of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic was not always the plan, but...
“Hindsight BBQ to me is in my blood and it’s a dream," Heather Nardi, co-owner of Hindsight BBQ, says.
“We said, 'You know what, there's no better time than the present'. This can't last forever, we hope. I mean, we are still dealing with it now, but it's been amazing from the turnout and to the acceptance," Schmidt said.
And the secret sauce to their success.
"I spend every day doing what I love to do, so it's pretty special," noted Schmidt.
Additional information on Hindsight BBQ, including their menu options, can be found here.
