GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Ken's Corner is where you'll find owner and namesake, Ken D'Attilio behind the grill.
The open-air style kitchen allows customers to enjoy Ken's big personality.
His wife Susan and daughter Ashely can also be found at the restaurant. Helping wait tables and keeping the front of house running.
Ken's Corner gives you the feeling you're part of the family. From their signature Lobster Benedict to breakfast classics.
Many of his customers are returning after the pandemic, some of them generational who use to come as kids themselves and now bring their own.
Ken's Corner is open for breakfast and lunch 7 days a week. Check them out on Facebook to get a peek at their menu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.