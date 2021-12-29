NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - CT’s Little Italy, New Haven’s Wooster Street is well known for its pizza, but today we’re talking pastry as in Libby’s.
Libby’s is getting ready to celebrate its 100th anniversary, they’ve been keeping customers, both near and far, coming back for years.
Picking up a tray of cookies, Dominic Uleano loves Libby’s Italian pastry shop.
“Do I have to pick a favorite? Hahaha, their cheesecakes are great. If you ordered a head of time, they’ll make you a wonderful pie, they make a fantastic cheesecake. If I had to choose, let’s see, in the display case, the chocolate dipped and the chocolate mousse cannolis,” said Uleano.
Looking at the display cases filled with hand decorated Italian cookies and pastries, made fresh daily right here, and you’d be pretty hard pressed to choose too.
Bianca Winward and Ross Shaw are visiting her grandparents in Connecticut for the holidays.
Stopping at Libby’s was on their list.
“You can’t get anywhere else, there is nowhere quite like it, just reminds me of home,” said Winward.
When you live in Michigan, that means picking up some of Libby’s famous Italian ice, even in the winter.
“The Italian ice, there’s nothing like, it can’t be beat,” said Shaw.
This family owned, Wooster Street staple, in business since 1922, is now getting set to celebrate 100 years.
Marc D’Angelo said, “the originally Libby is my great grandfather Liberato Dell’Amura. Then he passed it on to his son, Fortunato Dell’Amura. Then to his daughters, Jo-ann, Delores, Leona, Marie and my dad Tony, and now it’s my brothers Sal, Paul, myself and my sister Gina, so we’re just trying to get that 4th generation ownership and keep it going as long as we can.”
In fact, Marc D’Angelo says this summer they renovated Libby’s, giving it a fresh look. But those long, loved recipes, creating a century of sweet success, aren’t going anywhere.
“We’ve got desserts everybody enjoys, Italian ice, gelato, cookies, cannolis, pastries, a mixture, something for everybody basically,” said D’Angelo.
You really want to get here, but if you can’t, don’t worry. From its website, Libby’s actually ships their cookies all across the US.
