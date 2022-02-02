CANTON, CT (WFSB) - Shaking things up is what Little Oak Café in Canton is all about.
Chef David Borselle had to close a restaurant, Park & Oak in West Hartford, because of the pandemic, but he always knew that his comeback was coming.
“I was confident in what I could do as a chef for sure,” said Borselle. “The only leap of faith was how can I get the food them when they don’t want to leave their homes.”
Borselle designed Little Oak Café with versatility in mind.
The restaurant offers an extensive takeout menu including lasagna and chicken parmesan that customers can grab from the fridge and go.
“People can pick up. So, if people take their breakfast or lunch, they also pick up dinner,” said Borselle.
Dine in customers are also in for a treat. Borselle describes his breakfast and lunch menus as American comfort food.
A favorite is his spectacular veggie omelet, “Super fresh ingredients. Good eggs good veggies… The right seasoning.”
Also, give the breakfast power bowl a shot.
It includes farm fresh eggs with quinoa, tomatoes, avocado, and pesto mayo.
DB panini, tons of turkey, cheddar, bacon, and red pepper relish.
Regulars say Little Oak Café has been a game changer.
Regular Randolph Riley said, “exactly, I had a place I could walk to get my coffee have breakfast they have great pizza.”
The wood fired pizza is amazing too.
Borselle says so far, his comeback story is going incredibly well thanks to Canton and the surrounding community.
He said he's glad he never lost faith, “People always have to eat. No matter what is happening.”
