WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - One Wethersfield building may look like a painting come to life, but it’s actually the home of Lucky Lou’s Bar and Grill.
The beautiful 1787 building will take your breath away, but for owner and chef Lucas Kyriakos, it’s not about the design or décor, it’s all about the food.
“We’re not a restaurant where you’re going to find a $20,000 chandelier. We’re a restaurant where you come, have a great experience, fresh food, great service, setting that’s hard to find," Kyriakos tells us.
Kyriakos opened the restaurant eleven years ago, but he’s been cooking for decades.
He says his style is simple and fresh.
“I like to put out food that’s natural. I have to say blue zone Greek inspired, South Pacific," stated Kyriakos.
The menu at Lucky Lou’s has something for everyone, from lobster mac and cheese and gluten free fish and chips to sea bass with saffron pea risotto, French beans and pine nut roasted pepper salsa.
“We use a rice flower and a gluten free beer. Everything on that plate is very natural. The fish is so flaky and flavorful, and with the salsa on top, that’s called a fresh fish," Kyriakos explained.
One of his most popular appetizers is the grilled octopus.
“If you’ve been to Greece or that part of the Mediterranean, we judge a restaurant by the quality and the tenderness and the flavor of an octopus. That’s what we put here," noted Kyriakos.
Their octopus dish was also recognized by the New York Times.
“For best octopus in the globe," said Kyriakos.
And of course, you can’t leave without something sweet, like his homemade baklava with hazelnut pistachio gelato.
“I make the desserts every morning between 6:30 to about 11:00 by myself, patient. Desserts are not like making a risotto. You need patience and peace and quiet," says Kyriakos.
Regulars love the giant patio’s atmosphere, but it’s the fresh food, delicious drinks, and great service that keeps them coming back.
“I think the food's great. The octopus was splendid," John Dunn of Wethersfield says.
“Today, I had Lucky Luke’s burger, but that’s what I had last time too so I guess it’s my regular," Dana Finnegan of Wethersfield added.
