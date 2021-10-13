Something's Cooking: Lyman Orchards' 1741 Pub and Grill

MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) – On Wednesday, Channel 3 took 20 towns to Lyman Orchards, which is a must when in the town of Middlefield.
“Lyman Orchards is just your quintessential harvest, fall, New England kind of spot,” said Jason Beffert, of Lyman Orchards golf club.
It is, with pick-your-own orchards, corn mazes, and as long as the weather stays mild, the place to go for golf.
In the midst of all the attractions, 1741 Pub and Grill is where you go to relax and recharge with artisan tavern grub and handcraft cocktails.
But it wasn’t always like that.
Beffert explains the eatery debuted a revamp right before the pandemic.
While moving in a new direction, the restaurant wanted to pay homage to its past, where 1741 references when the Lymans moved to Middlefield.
Previously known as Greenfield’s restaurant, it mainly served golfers, but the team wanted to switch the ambiance up.
“Golf is kind of seen as an inclusive kind of sport. Can I come there? Is it private? Do I have to be a member. Not here. You just come on in and grab a seat. It’s very casual, friendly,” Beffert said.
Importantly, the food is delicious.
When you go to 1741 Pub and Grill, you have to try one of the burgers, like the 1741. It’s an eight-ounce angus beef patty with Vermont cheddar and Russian dressing.
The glowing reviews continue.
“The service has been unbelievably perfect. They’re so friendly and nice and prompt. And you can’t beat the view,” said Jennifer Dumont, of North Carolina.
“The food here is great. The burgers are really good. And I really like their pretzels for dipping,” said Curtis Anderson, of Cromwell.
While people certainly come for the food, they also get stunning views of undisturbed land right before the peak of fall foliage, at no added cost.
