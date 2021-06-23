NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - There's a little spot in New Haven where the flavors are bigger than the restaurant.
"It's a turnover. A little pocket of love, really," Hazel Lebron, co-owner of Madeline's in New Haven, tells us.
Oh it sure is!
There is a lot of love that goes into the empanadas from Madeline's.
"Ours specifically is made with a flour dough. You can put anything into it. We make savory ones, we make dessert ones," explained Lebron.
Let's start with the sweet empanadas, because who wouldn't want to eat desert first?
Check out "sweet thang", made with sweet potatoes and cheesecake.
It melts in your mouth! That's a big hit along with....
"Sweet flame is our number one top seller. It never fails. It's our cajun chicken with the sweet mango habanero sauce. Then, the cheeseburger follows that. It's a safe empananda. Anyone who is new to this place would say, 'let me try the cheeseburger'," Lebron explained.
And these three-dollar "pockets of love" are very flakey maybe, because of the butter based oil they use.
"[Are they deep fried? The empanadas?] Yes, they're deep fried," says Lebron.
But only for a few minutes.
Co-owner and chef Maurice Watson has been coming up with some newer recipes.
He's even looking to make some empanadas gluten-free.
The Latin-based restaurant on Middletown Avenue has been open for only two months, but co-owner Hazel Lebron has been around for much longer than that.
She started with food trucks.
"We decided to keep the empanadas theme, because it worked for us. It worked for us in the breweries. We had a strong following and it is that little empanada spot. This building itself has always been known for a Latin and Spanish cuisine so we went with it," continued Lebron.
And while we were there, we met who the restaurant is named after, Madeline, the owner's daughter.
Lebron says business has been booming.
"It feels good. It's a heartwarming feeling when we know people enjoy it and say, 'that was really good'," added Lebron.
