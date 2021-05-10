GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- During the 20 Towns in 20 Days visit to Glastonbury, Channel 3 learned that a small Mexican surfing town actually inspired one of the hottest restaurants in Connecticut.
“It’s quite literally a little house, we call it our little blue house,” said Jessica Tynan, general manager of Sayulita.
Sayulita sits on the corner of Route 17 and 160 in South Glastonbury, and over the last six years, the “little blue house” has become one of the biggest dining destinations east of the Connecticut River.
“We knew we had something cool that was going to develop into something, but we never thought it would be what it has become today,” Tynan said.
The inspiration for Sayulita comes from the city of the same name on Mexico’s Pacific coast.
The owner surfed there and wanted to bring the vibrancy here.
“Everything is nice and fresh, real bright,” said Executive Chef Alex Pepe.
He said the menu changes with the four seasons.
While Sayulita does pay homage to the classics, they are known to get creative.
“We have a shrimp taco with pineapple salsa and almonds on top. We have a carne asada taco, with chipotle barbecue crema and candied jalapeno, and a new taco on the menu is a salmon taco. It’s got grilled asparagus salsa, pickled red cabbage and chili crema,” Pepe described.
The menu is Mexican, but the ingredients are local. Many come from Killam and Bassett farm, less than a mile away.
“If you see it on the side of the road, like stands, blackberries, strawberries. Anything from corn to watermelon, you’ll see it here,” said Manager Brian Williams.
Sayulita has perfected the fusion of Mexican tradition and adventure and that’s why customers keep returning.
“It’s kind of hip, obviously, younger people fit in, but I feel anybody can come here and be comfortable, which is nice,” said Adriana Ellis, of Ashford.
Sayulita has woven itself into the community and the pandemic proved it.
They don’t take reservations, and even at the height of the virus, it was not unusual to see a line outside, ahead of the daily 3:30 p.m. opening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.