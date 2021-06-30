OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - A community favorite is making a comeback after the pandemic. Mirsina's is a great place to stop for good food and an inviting atmosphere.
Not to mean the food, from omelets that hit the mark to pancakes that will have your mouth watering.
The top sell, their iconic Cinnabon Pancake.
And don't forget dessert, you won't want to miss the rice pudding, it's a family recipe.
Owner Mirsina Filindarakis said it was a tough year, but it proved that the community is there for one another. Many of them purchased gift cards to not only help the restaurant stay afloat, but Mirisina then paid it forward giving them to front line workers.
Now that restrictions have lifted, customers old and new are returning and they're coming back for their favorites.
Mirsina's is open 7 days a week and located on Main Street. You can view their full menu on their website.
