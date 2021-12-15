CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Los Angeles may be thousands of miles away, but a restaurant in Cromwell has gone Hollywood.
An independent film was shot at Mitchell’s on Main, but the real stars of the show are the great meals.
"You've got two eggs with freedom cheese," Tom Barnes, owner of Mitchell's on Main, tells us.
You'd probably never guess, but Tom is the ultimate restaurant renaissance man.
"This is our pumpkin pancake. We use pumpkin purée," Barnes stated.
In fact, the entire 2017 film, The Assault, was shot and set in Cromwell and much of the action takes place at Mitchell's on Main.
Tom says it was a day he'll never forget.
"That was pretty interesting. It was kind of chaotic in here. It was during business. We were open. It was a lot of fun," stated Barnes.
But now, there are very different stars at Mitchell's and they're a little less flashy than your typical A-listers.
"Consistency probably, low prices, great help, and people love to come back," Barnes explained.
You could say the regular cast at Mitchell's are the smiling customers who show up over and over.
"You get in such a good routine and you have such wonderful food here, and with all the people that take care of us, it’s really wonderful," Alan Schulz of Cromwell noted.
"The people, the ambience, the waiters and waitresses are wonderful people. It makes you want to come here every day," Miriana Schulz of Cromwell said.
"It’s just like a hometown feeling. The staff is great and the food is excellent," Jennifer Swerdlick of Cromwell says.
The menu includes classic diner grub, with cameo appearances from seasonal specials, like pumpkin pancakes and lobster Florentine that keep customers on their toes.
Tom hasn't let the movie go to his head. In fact, he can't even tell you whether it was any good.
"I still haven’t seen it, no, and I’ve got an idea for another movie they can film here at Mitchell’s. I like to call it, The Syrup Storm," Barnes added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.