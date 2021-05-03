MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Looking for an eclectic restaurant with a little something for everyone? Mulberry Street is the place for you.
The family-owned restaurant has been a favorite in Manchester for 17 years now. Owner Bob Sulick says everything from desserts to sauces is made from scratch in-house.
From Italian to southwestern cuisine, you'll find a little bit of everything. One of their most popular dishes, The Steak Out, a white sauce pizza with shaved beef, peppers and onions.
Check out Mulberry's full menu on their website or give them a visit on Main Street Tuesday-Sunday.
