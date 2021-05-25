GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - It's been a staple in Groton for 20 years now, serving up traditional, authentic Mexican dishes of all sorts
In a restaurant full of atmosphere you'll find Pablo Ortega, owner of Ortega's Mexican.
Customers come from all over looking to fill a craving. Some of their most popular dishes include their enchiladas and chimichangas. And of course, there are margaritas.
Ortega learnt to cook from his father-in-law and spent many years in the restaurant business, first as a busy boy when he spoke no English.
You can visit their restaurant on North Street in Groton, they are open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week.
