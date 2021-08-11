When the word perfect is in the name of your company, there is an expectation that what you are promising is not pretty good or really good, but that it is perfect.
“Our slogan is, ‘the proof is in the batter’. We don’t hide behind our frosting,” said Tamika Mitchell.
Mitchell owns Perfect Poundcakes in East Hartford.
Along with her daughter Jayla, who she said has amazing frosting skills, and son Jay, a powerhouse workhorse, the Perfect Poundcake turns out thousands of poundcups every week.
Poundcups are made from pound cake batter in a cupcake form.
Poundcup batter, according to Mitchell is thick and moist. Cupcake batter is light and fluffy.
Mitchell uses her grandmother-in-law’s secret pound cake recipe.
“Everybody who knows the recipe cannot write it down, they have to keep it in their head. My family, we all know it by heart,” she said.
It’s hard to argue with Mitchell.
Her customers come from all over, these women drove in from Springfield at 3:00 in the afternoon to buy two dozen assorted including the stores most popular poundcup: coconut.
Perfect Poundcakes do actually sell poundcakes .
Grandma’s original is their best seller.
If you can’t get to their store in East Hartford, you can find them on Saturdays and Sundays at famers markets in Ellington and Coventry.
