EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Something’s Cooking heads to East Haven to indulge in some cupcakes and cannoli’s.
Petonito's Pastry and Cupcake Shoppe is a true family business in East Haven.
Michael Criscuolo Jr. and Regina Criscuolo bought the bakery together, but Regina had worked there when she was 16 years old, when the man of her dreams walked in as a customer.
“My dad had a hair salon right down the end of the hall. So I came in every day for pastry,” Criscuolo Jr. said.
“I definitely had a crush on him. I was even nervous to talk to him; looking back that seems silly. We've been marred 31 years now, have two beautiful children,” Regina said.
Petonito's is probably best known for their outrageous hand-rolled cannoli’s, but take a bite, or ten, of any of their products, and you'll feel like a member of the Criscuolo clan.
“We're a family business so we're not a factory just pumping out product. We put a lot of our heart and soul into here,” Regina said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.