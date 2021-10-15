An artist is at work. Here at the Playa Bowl in Glastonbury there are two creative geniuses, a dynamic duo known as Maddy and Maddy.
Maddy Ross and Maddy Lemire create these miniature master pieces, technically called acai bowls, despite daily challenges.
But no matter which Maddy responds you can count on delicious fresh and health ingredients at this newest Connecticut playa bowl location, customers can be sure their meals will taste great and look great!
Lemire said, “It’s kind of like a work of art every time… You can crest it. It will look really nice and the customers are really happy especially with the looks so they can put it on Instagram Facebook.“
Mitch Jackson opened the Glastonbury Playa Bowl last month; he also owns the West Hartford store. Mitch was inspired to join the company after enjoying a meal at the playa bowl in Fairfield.
He was hooked after two bites.
“I told him, ‘what do we need to do. let’s do this and bring it to central Connecticut,’” said Jackson.
Mitch and his business partner did just that, playa bowl has an extensive menu, but acai bowls are their core product.
Acai berries are native to rainforests in the Amazon, at Playa Bowl they mix them with all kinds of ingredients including fresh fruit, honey, and Nutella.
Mitch and the Maddies love selling a product that's tasty and healthy. They said their little Glastonbury shop feels like a little slice of paradise.
Ross said, “It’s so much fun it’s just such a fun environment it’s so welcoming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.