BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – If you love breakfast foods or burgers, you’re going to love this edition of Something’s Cooking.
A diner in Bristol has been serving up tasty meals for decades.
Rodd’s Restaurant opened 33 years ago and stays open 365 days a year.
“We’re open during storms. Hurricanes, everything,” said Gina Legnani Pellrine, owner of Rodd’s Restaurant. “We do not close. We do not close for holidays.”
The Farmington Avenue restaurant serves traditional breakfast items and much more.
The stuffed French toast sandwich is a hit, as well as the banana bread French toast special.
John Wilson, from Wolcott, comes in seven days a week for the scrambled eggs at Rodd’s.
“The company is great, the staff is great, cook is great. You can’t lose,” he said.
If you’re not in the mood for breakfast, Rodd’s has 27 different kinds of stuffed burgers on the menu.
“We do our shepherd’s pie. A little mac and cheese and a little corn inside. We do the Elvis burger, which is peanut butter stuffed inside. I know a lot of people say ‘ew’, but it is a good match,” Legnani Pellrine said.
Tammy Brunelle has been waitressing at Rodd’s for almost 30 years.
She says the great prices and family feel keeps bringing customers back.
“Most people that come in keep coming in for years. I’ve had the same customers for 30 years,” Brunelle said.
Customers love the service.
“The food is great, the people are great, the staff is fantastic. Everybody takes care of everybody,” said Mike O’Brien, of Bristol.
