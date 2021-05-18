ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - If you're looking for a taste of Mexico right here in Connecticut head to Sarapes in Enfield.
Everything is fresh and made in house, from the rice and beans to the mole sauce.
Founded by Cutberta Chavez and now run by her daughter Maria Del Carmen Chavez, the recipes have been passed down through the family for generations.
Cutberta says her grandmother taught her to how to prepare food as a child, including dishes still on the menu today.
Maria says some people will travel hours to get a taste of "home" and that is what help keep the restaurant running for over a decade.
You can visit Sarapes on High Street in Enfield or check out their website for a look at their full menu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.