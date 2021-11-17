(WFSB) - This week the Something's Cooking crew is kicking it old school by celebrating a Manchester restaurant that has been playing the hits for more than 70 years. We’re talking about Shady Glen!
“It feels like a time machine.”
Stepping inside shady glen dairy stores really does feel like walking through a long gone era.
The Manchester restaurant opened in 1948 and servers still wear old school uniforms and dish out classic American meals.
“I like coming in and serving people good food, it's nice.”
Manager Brent Zakowski has worked at Shady Glen for more than 40 years. He loves the entire menu but one item stands out, shady glen's cheeseburger is a true work of art
“It’s amazing watching newbies come in and go what is this on my plate… Especially the crispy cheese they're like its cheese I’m like what do you mean its cheese,” said Zakowski. “It’s our specialty.”
Shady Glen cooks create the burger by placing four pieces of cheese partially on the burger and partially on the grill. Once the cheese is crispy the chef flips it up which gives it the look and texture of a tortilla chip!
“It basically started out as that add the four slices of cheese… It’s all cornered up on the inside.”
Shady Glen's burger even earned a prestigious James Beard Foundation America's Classic Award, but they're not the only crowd pleasers.
Shady Glen's ice cream is incredible. It's made on site in small batches.
“I gained a few pounds over the summer because I can’t leave the ice cream case alone,” said Jim Delaney, a regular. “I come in for something and always leave with half a gallon of ice cream.”
Regulars here are glad you don't need a time machine for a delicious blast from the past in Manchester, just walk into Shady Glen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.