Something's Cooking: Sift Bake Shop

MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) – On Thursday, Something’s Cooking took a trip to Mystic to check out Sift Bake Shop, where people rave about their classic croissants.
Sift is about high-quality and consistency. It starts every day, in the kitchen at 3 a.m.
That’s when the first line, breakfast pastry baker’s come in, and make the magic happen. They turn out 15 thousand croissants a week.
Creating Sift and making their famous croissants, is a lifelong passion of founder Adam Young.
“We do about a dozen different flavors or so, they change seasonally, but it’s all, every single step, everything, is made here in house,” Young said.
Every piece is precision cut and rolled. Young said being consistent allows them to deliver quality over and over, seven days a week.
“Every time we come here, it’s perfect. Everything you choose out of the counter is just absolute perfection with every bite,” said Claudette Charles.
“I like that the ingredients are fresh and I also like the ability to check out how they actually prepare the stuff with the glass window inside,” said Patty Fairweather.
“I wanted to create in the community something that was consistent something that could be dependent on as a resource,” Young said.
In the five years since Sift first opened, Young has won ‘best baker of the year’ on the Food Network’s second season, and has grown, creating Young Buns, a donut shop in downtown Mystic, a chocolate shop next door, and a rooftop deck bar with cocktails and small plates called Mix.
“We’re obligated to continue to evolve and deliver on the services as promised five years ago,” Young said. “It’s meant to be fun, and it’s not meant to be pretentious. It’s meant to be something that’s enjoyable for all folks.”
“We love the view, we love the comfort, the atmosphere, the beverages are fantastic,” said MaryAnn Donnell, from Uncasville.
At 37, Adam Young says he’s not done growing Sift. His team continues to expand its e-commerce presence and more.
“There’s a lot of fundamental core values that go along with this culture that are hard work, self-discipline, self-motivation,” Young said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.