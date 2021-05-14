VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- The 20 Towns in 20 Days trip to Vernon trails off the beaten path for a ‘Something’s Cooking’ segment that explores bold and spicy flavors.
Southeast Asian influences traced from Bangkok are found off the Hartford Turnpike in a Vernon eatery called Simply Thai.
“It’s kind of a blend of spicy, sweet and salty and sour,” said Christine Chuaviriya, who opened Simply Thai with her husband Tosak in 2013.
On the menu, you’ll find traditional items like fresh spring rolls stuffed with vegetables, tofu and noodles wrapped with rice paper and served with peanut chili sauce.
Curries are also a hit.
Stir-fries like the spicy eggplant with chicken are also popular.
Outside the kitchen, loyal customers are found.
“They’re just good. It makes my tummy and my tongue smile. What can I say,” said Alice O’Donovan of Tolland.
Just be prepared for some heat.
Typically, Thai food is very spicy, but at Simply Thai you can adjust the level starting with a one, which is pretty mild, or to five, which is very spicy.
If five isn’t enough, no worries.
“So, we give time ‘Thai Hot’ which I can’t eat but a lot of people want it,” Chuaviriya said.
These days, a lot of people want Simply Thai to-go.
Before the pandemic, half of its business focused on takeout.
Today, it’s 70 percent.
“There were a couple of months there that were a little scary but once people started ordering out, we were able to maintain our business,” Chuaviriya said.
People are slowly trickling back in to enjoy the food, with its mind-bending flavors, right where it’s made, drawing customers not just from Vernon, but from neighboring towns as well.
The trek shows people are willing to travel for a taste of Simply Thai.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.