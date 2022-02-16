NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A breakfast joint in New Haven has flipped the script on the traditional "mom and pop" restaurant.
Channel 3’s Something’s Cooking segment headed to the East Rock Neighborhood of the Elm City to visit The Pantry Restaurant.
The Pantry is a teeny-tiny New Haven restaurant, but it's filled with a whole lot of love.
Chef Marie Despotakis said she knows her best friend always has her back.
“She started working here around five years ago,” Marie Despotakis said.
Marie Despotakis’ smiling sidekick is her sister, Joanna Despotakis.
“Yeah, we're very close anyway,” Marie Despotakis said.
That close relationship helped the ladies whip up a great atmosphere every day.
While Joanna greets the guests, Marie Despotakis creates meals in the kitchen. Their best seller is the cinnamon roll pancakes, which are made of gooey cinnamon, brown sugar, with sweet cream cheese frosting.
They love it,” Marie Despotakis said. “Their eyes get big and they love it.”
The Pantry is also known for benedicts. Joanna recommends the classic: just a grilled English muffin, poached eggs, and thin slices of Canadian bacon. Marie Despotakis makes the hollandaise fresh every morning.
“The hollandaise sauce will change your life,” she said. “It’s the best around.”
But Marie Despotakis insists her food is only one small reason The Pantry is special.
“We are a very close-knit group that work here,” She said. “Our employees are great. We’ve known each other for a really long time. It’s kind of just like family.”
The restaurant is located on Mechanic Street in New Haven.
It is open for breakfast and lunch seven days a week.
Joanna Despotakis said she loved working with her sister.
“It’s the best and I would do it forever!” Joanna Despotakis said.
