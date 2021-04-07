EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – An iconic East Windsor restaurant is surviving the pandemic thanks to the strength of family.
A lot of restaurants are trying to create a homey atmosphere, but at Stir the Pot, everything is a family affair.
The business is run by sisters Devan and Logan O’Brien.
“We get in fights sometimes, but we work it out a lot and I think we make a really great team. I think it’s sometimes, it’s actually easier to work with her because we know each other, so we know how to help each other,” Devan said.
That teamwork has helped Stir the Pot survive the COVID era. It’s been difficult, but it’s made the bond between the sisters stronger than ever.
“We learned how to work together in stressful situations and we can bring that outside of here too,” Logan said.
A few things are still a bit different. Counter service is still closed for example, but the food on the cooktop and the regulars in the booths have stayed the same.
“It’s home. It’s not like running to one of the chain places. You know the chain places, it’s drive up to the window and give me your money, and here, it’s ‘how are you doing this morning.’ That’s different,” said Jim Redinger.
Paul Johnston and Jim Redinger go to Stir the Pot all the time. They recommended the restaurant’s western omelet and blueberry pancakes.
Everyone swears by their corned beef hash.
Devan and Logan say they’re still open because their families, the O’Brien’s and the Leasen’s, helped create a customer base that feels like family.
“We kind of just worked together and thankfully we’ve had customers to help us build our business back up,” Devan said.
Just about ever single menu item at Stir the Pot is named after a member of the O’Brien-Leasen family.
