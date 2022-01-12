WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Sultan’s in Waterbury is not only a fan favorite with the locals, but also for many who pass through town.
Sultan’s Turkish Restaurant has all of your Turkish favorites.
The cuisine is a mix of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and Eastern European, so some items on their menu may look familiar.
Like their chicken and lamb shish kebab, or their hummus and babaganush.
Other favorites include their iskender, which is made with doner, which is like lamb and beef gyro.
Levrek, which is grilled Mediterranean Sea Bass.
Co-owner Selim Ergin, who helps out in the kitchen, says everything they do is from scratch daily.
"We bake everything from scratch. Like, we buy the whole lamb and do the shish kebabs, do the gyros. Buy the chicken from scratch, like everything from scratch and fresh. Daily fresh," Ergin said.
You can’t forget about their desserts: several baklavas, cookies, also different puddings.
Selim says they have very loyal customers.
"It's like their house, their kitchen here. It's like their dining room here. They enjoy the atmosphere, they enjoy the food. The food is consistently good. Every time they come in, it's fresh," Ergin said.
Sultan’s location right off I-84 helps bring in a lot of new customers every day, especially travelers heading to places like Boston or New York.
Sultan’s is open every day.
On Saturday’s, diners get more than just a tasty meal.
"We also have belly dancing every Saturday at 7:30," Ergin said. "It's like dinner and a show, almost. Yeah, it is like dinner and a 20-minute show."
Reservations are recommended on the weekends.
For more information on Sultan’s, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.