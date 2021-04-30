MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Authentic Mexican food, salsa made fresh daily, tacos, nachos, burritos and nine different types of meat. Need we say more?
Tacos Mi Nacho is a hit in Meriden with the locals and it's owner Luis Lemus didn't original start out as a chef.
Luis was working in construction when he came across the small space available in on Broad Street and decided to take a chance.
Using family recipes and the skills he learnt cooking with his mother as a child in her taco restaurant in Mexico, Luis opened his restaurant nearly 15 years ago.
"At the beginning I [would] stand at the door, asking people to taste what we had", Luis said. Now, they line up out the door.
Everything is made fresh in front of you to order, from platters filled with meat, rice and beans, to salads and quesadillas.
Luis considers himself lucky too, he was actually able to expand during the pandemic and recently opened a second location in Southington. The expanding isn't done yet, Tacos Mi Nachos will be moving it's Meriden location across the street soon, offering a bigger seating area and even a full bar.
If you want to visit Tacos Mi Nachos they are open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner, and even offer breakfast on the weekends! You can check out their full menu and more on their Facebook page.
