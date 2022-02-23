NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - At The Assembly Room in New Britain you’ll find a cluster of cuisines coming together in one place, creating a tasty experience.
The new dining experience is located downtown.
The dining hall is home to five unique restaurants, a bar and coffee shop.
Some of the eateries inside just opened their doors this month.
“They can expect TexMex, Mexican, Nashville style hot chicken and if they are interested in coffee afterwards,” said Julie Rodriguez.
Julie and Enrique Rodriguez own three of the five restaurants in the assembly room: Fowl Play, Las Tortas MX, and Burrito Loko.
The couple says the pandemic pushed them to follow their culinary dreams.
“Unfortunately I got laid off due to the pandemic, I don’t know if I should say fortunate but fortunate for us it gave us an opportunity to start up our own business,” Enrique said.
In The Assembly Room you can get anything from tacos to sushi.
If you aren’t sure what to get, here are some of the fan-favorite dishes.
From Nikkos Sushi Bar: “It has smoked salmon, fried tempura shrimp, cream cheese, and it’s my favorite 100 percent Peruvian sushi.”
And for the taco lovers: “The birria tacos is a popular dish. It’s raised beef slow cooked for hours, cooks for up to 8 hours and put some tortillas dip it in the same broth,” Enrique said. “And put some tortilla on the grill, melt the same cheese onions cilantros.”
To top it all off, a fresh cup of coffee from Miel, or the signature drink from the Industrial Bar that pays homage to New Britain: The Bee.
“It’s made with gin lemon and honey but we infuse it a little bit with a little pomegranate, honey infused together to give a little kick to it,” said Andres Soriano, owner of Industrial Bar and Kitchen.
The family-owned businesses share this was all made possible because of a dream and hope to expand.
For more information on The Assembly Room, click here.
