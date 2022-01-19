NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The Bagelry at Olmo in New Haven has bagels that stand out above the rest.
Bagels have been at the center of Craig Hutchinson’s life since he was just a kid.
“My love of bagels comes from having a good hockey game and my mom would take me to Dunkin Donuts to get a toasted sesame bagel with cream cheese and I thought it was just the bees knees,” said Hutchinson, who is chef and owner of Olmo.
When he put down the hockey stick, he picked up another hobby: serving up the best bagels in town.
“A bagel with cream cheese should reinvent your expectations of a bagel and cream cheese when you come eat with us,” Hutchinson said.
It’s a bold quest for a food that’s been around for more than 400 years but the owner says there’s a formula behind their enormous success.
“New Haven water start there,” Hutchinson said.
Next, freshly milled grains and a hearty resting period.
“We do a long fermentation process on it, which builds a lot of flavor, so it’s actually more similar to a sourdough than it is just like a normal New York bagel if you will,” said Hutchinson.
Bakery manager Zena Alexiades says the real secret is the friendly faces behind the counter.
“We have so many regulars that always come in and say how much they love to come for the staff. And it’s really a testament to their hospitality,” Alexiades said.
When it comes to putting together some of their most popular items like their bacon egg and cheese, lox with love, or the health nut, the rule is local is always best.
“We love to use local ingredients. We work with a number of local purveyors and partners for our coffee, our dairy, even like our printing and we can stay as close to our home base, we do,” Alexiades said.
Home base is somewhere in between old-school and hipster.
“Jewish grandma’s deli meets your corner Brooklyn bodega in terms of our vibe in a lot of ways,” Alexiades said.
Adults aren’t the only ones crazy about their product.
“One of my son’s first words was bagel,” Hutchinson said.
When the world turned upside down in March of 2020, Hutchinson says he was blown away by the support they received from their loyal fans.
“It’s very emotional when you think that you’re going to lose your business because of something that you couldn’t control, and have the community step up and say we’re not going to let that happen,” he said.
Today, Olmo’s is thriving. They were voted best bagel in New Haven.
Hutchinson says there’s another part of his product that deserves more credit: the center of the bagel.
“No it’s the best part, it’s where you get that unadulterated scoop of cream cheese with your finger you know it’s like screw the bread for a minute,” Hutchinson said.
For more information on The Bagelry at Olmo click here.
