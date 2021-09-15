Something's Cooking: The Breakfast Nook

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Breakfast Nook in North Haven has been serving up delicious meals for years and now they’re getting ready to expand.
"You can have anything here. It’s all good," George Gihuly of Wallingford explained.
Whether you want eggs benedict or Nutella French toast topped with strawberries and bananas, there’s something for everyone on the Breakfast Nook’s menu.
"It’s pretty much a basic breakfast menu where people can get basic eggs, toast, waffles, pancakes, but we always try to add something a little special to the menu," Charise Jandreau, owner of the Breakfast Nook, stated.
Charise became the owner of the Washington Avenue restaurant in North Haven in 2010.
"I waitressed for about twenty years before that. I knew nothing about owning a restaurant, but we had great staff and we got through it, and here we are today," Jandreau says.
"I come in once a week with my good friends and we just enjoy breakfast. We enjoy the service," Doreen Bernardi of Wallingford stated.
"I had a short stack of pancakes that big," Mike Sinisgalli of Wallingford noted.
"I had an egg scramble with tomato and onion, and cheese," Kathy Sinisgalli of Wallingford said.
Specials on the menu change every two weeks.
"We try to keep it different and keep it exciting, and I think that’s what people like. They like to try different things and they love breakfast," continued Jandreau.
So the Cinnabon French toast is one of the most popular specials on the menu and it has caramelized apples on top.
Customers say it’s not just the food that keeps them coming back, but also the atmosphere.
"The food, the people. It’s a great place to come, very friendly. Yeah, you can hang out, talk, grab a coffee with friends," Kevin Albert of Wallingford said.
And it’s written on the wall, 'Enter as strangers...Leave as friends'.
"You walk in first time, it’s like you’ve been here forever," George Gihuly of Wallingford stated.
And while so many delicious meals have been enjoyed at the Breakfast Nook, plans are in place for expansion.
"It’s been a great spot, but we’ve kind of outgrown it, so we’re moving down the street in two months to a little bit of a bigger spot with a lot more parking," Jandreau added.
