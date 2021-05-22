MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- During the 20 Towns in 20 Days tour Milford, Something’s Cooking stopped at a breakfast and lunch spot that’s introducing tastes from around the world, to downtown.
Inside The Corner restaurant in downtown Milford, husband and wife team Amer and Michelle Lebel are coming up with some unbelievable breakfasts.
The couple have been running the corner for the last 24 years, and making mouths drool, traveling the world, picking up recipes, and putting their own twists on them.
“We’re listed as 19th in country for brunch in travel and leisure magazine,” Michelle said. “We started doing breakfast items and we kind of evolved into gourmet brunch over the years. That’s our specialty here.”
Their most popular right now? Their south Indian pulled duck loaded into a bacon wrapped tortilla with scrambled eggs and cheese, which got them featured on the Food Network.
Then there is the African hash, which landed the corner in People Magazine a few years ago for best breakfast in Connecticut.
And you can’t leave out their famous French toast.
“The French toasts are really popular. We have a bunch of different stuffed ones and we do different specials like a chocolate babka French toast,” Michelle said.
Not only did they expand their business during the pandemic, adding a few more outdoors spots, they also started a new business, making their own to go boxes.
“During COVID, we were having a hard time getting these boxes that we use for our takeout, and as you know, everything switched to take out, a lot of our business, so we decided one day to start our own company and we started Kraftgreen,” Michelle explained, adding that the boxes are biodegradable.
But if you’re eating there, you won’t need it for leftovers. There’s a good chance, there won’t be any left, because the food is just that good.
