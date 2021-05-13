WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The 20 Towns in 20 Days visit to Waterbury stopped at a seafood spot that many might not know about.
The Crazy Clam Digger restaurant is the Brass City’s best kept secret, at least that’s what the owner says.
The fryers never stop at the Crazy Clam Digger.
All day, they get dipped with cod, clams, and other delicious food.
There's a lot of people who do not know about us,” said owner James Maggi, who adds that his customers are very loyal.
Once someone gets a taste of his food, he said the Clam Digger becomes their go-to seafood spot.
"When they're referred by family, friends, they're like, ‘why should we go to the shore?’ Cheaper, better quality, fun atmosphere and fresh,” Maggi said.
Their best sellers include fish and chips, lobster rolls, and whole belly clams.
They also have a number of combination platters.
Jose Crespo has been coming to the Clam Digger for years.
He said it satisfies his taste buds and his wallet.
"You get quite a bit for what you pay for, you know, big portions, and the food is good too,” Crespo said.
If the great food isn't enough to keep you coming back to the Crazy Clam Digger, they have a frequent diner card, where on your tenth visit, gets you $5 off.
