HEBRON, CT (WFSB) - If you're on a low carb diet, you may want to drive right past Hebron, because two downtown businesses there feature irresistible, freshly baked bread.
The beautiful breads at the Flour Girl Café aren't just food. The people who love these loaves call themselves 'flour fanatics'.
"I don’t even know how to describe it," one customer tells us.
You can laugh at their devotion, but they say take one bite and you'll understand.
"I got hooked the first time I had the bread," one customer says.
The artist who makes yeast and spirits rise is Michelle Nicholson.
"But most people just call me the 'flour girl'," Nicholson noted.
But this flour girl is a force. She now owns two small businesses on Main Street in Hebron. The Flour Girl Café opened last month and the Flour Girl Bakery will open within the next few weeks right next door.
"It’s a very strong brand and we are very proud of it," Nicholson stated.
Believe it or not, Michelle only began baking bread when the pandemic started.
Initially, she gave it to friends, but eventually, she began selling loaves out of her house. Soon though, flour fanatics got out of control.
"They’re backing out of the driveway in slow motion because they are busy eating the bread or the muffins, or whatever they picked up that day. The demand the bread was so high that we actually had to create a lottery system," said Nicholson.
So Michelle needed to open a bakery and found a vacant spot on Main Street. Then, the owner of the Something Simple Café next door told her she was planning to move, so the flour girl figured she might as well run two businesses.
"The community has always accepted me with open arms and they are an amazing group," continued Nicholson.
Michelle retained Something Simple's staff and much of its menu, but added a few personal touches, including a state of the art nitro coffee machine.
Michelle also introduced a few new dishes, including a lunch sandwich called 'The Boss'. It's a classic Italian with smoked New Hampshire cheddar cheese and garlic sauce crammed into a warm panini.
The flour fanatics are really excited for the bakery to open so the flour girl's freshly baked bread will be available all day long in multiple delicious ways.
"They can come here and get a sandwich made on my bread and then go next door and get the bread to take it home for dinner," explained Nicholson.
Now the delicious sandwiches are available for purchase, but you can’t actually buy the loaves until the bakery opens in several weeks.
