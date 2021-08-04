OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - It's pretty difficult to be in a bad mood at the Hangry Goose.
The Old Lyme restaurant allows you to enjoy a delicious meal while taking in the stunning scenery.
Kayakers on the Lieutenant River in Old Lyme know they're just a few paddle strokes from the Hangry Goose.
The restaurant has a dock just steps away from the back patio.
"We’ve been here several times and we love it," Martha Giegel of Salem said.
Most customers arrive using more typical transportation, but the tables offering gorgeous views of the water is still a major reason why people love the Hangry Goose.
"We’ve actually extended the patio this year," owner Teddy Kanaras stated.
Teddy is especially proud of his outdoor seating area, because it very likely saved his business.
"If I didn’t have the outdoor space, I’m not sure if I would be here, especially our first three months. We opened in the middle of June. I don’t think anyone sat inside until September, October. Not one person," explained Kanaras.
Though business is booming, guests love the ambience, but keep coming back for the food.
Regulars rave about the scramblers.
If you want to eat healthy, dig into the locally sourced Greek yogurt bowl with fresh fruit, granola, and honey, or live a little more dangerously and order the house made cinnamon French toast.
The real stars of the show are Teddy's two small children, Theo and Alessia, cute little reminders that this is a true family business.
"They love coming in. My daughter likes taking her pad and pretending she’s the waitress and, 'Can I take your order?'," continued Kanaras.
So jump in your kayak or car and head to the Lieutenant River and let the Kanaras family feed your family.
