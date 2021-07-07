MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - When Geno Auriemma decided to open a new restaurant, he turned to one of his favorite places to hang out, the golf course.
The Hollow at the Manchester Country Club in Manchester is Geno Aureimma’s newest restaurant venture and while the restaurant is located near the first tee of the public course, it’s not your typical golf club menu.
There is lasagna and pappardelle alla vodka, a couple of tasty choices Geno’s chef Corey Wry brought in from some of Geno’s other restaurants, but of course, everyone knows when it comes to golf club food, you have to have the basics, wraps, sandwiches, and burgers.
When Geno’s group took over this space, they wanted to offer an experience that wasn’t just for golfers and in the thirty-two months that the Hollow has been open, the plan has worked.
The afternoon Eyewitness News was there, one couple having lunch didn't even play golf.
"That’s the one thing that we tried to focus on when we came in here, we are going to be open to the public," Wry said.
From the rough age part of the menu, great salads, first hole starters, like the BBQ brisket, nachos, grand slam burgers, such as the Masters, the U.S. Open, and the PGA, and there’s Geno’s Philly cheesesteak in honor of his hometown Philadelphia.
Lots to choose from, not always easy, even for Geno.
