NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Known for it's family atmosphere and amazing treats, The Little Cake Café in Newington.
The restaurant, opened 5 years ago by Mellony Butterfield and her husband Stephen, draws a regular crowd.
Known for everything from breakfast, like their Breakfast BLT which includes bacon, roast tomatoes, greens and cheese on an English muffin or their amazing breakfast tacos.
The café also serves lunch and plenty of sweet treats.
That tight knit community is what helped the café survive it's most difficult challenge, the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
Mellony said she forced to close the café for 3 months, but when she reopened her regulars were right there to make sure here business didn't fail. Thanks to their support, the business is on firmer ground and Mellony, Stephen and staff can pay them back for their loyalty with good food!
The Little Cake Café is located on Main Street in Newington and open Tuesday-Sundays.
