Something's Cooking: The Plate

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Today 20 Towns visits Milford. One Milford eatery takes brunch to the next level.
The Plate was opened in 2014 by owner Ryan Trevethan. He says making quality food was a goal of his. “So we decided to go a little bit more of an upscale route. More handcrafted gourmet food made from scratch,” Trevethan says.
This quality keeps the restaurant on the map. The Plate is known for several dishes such as lobster benedict, eggs benedict, and hearty omelets. A fall special at The Plate is their Crème Brule French toast. It’s made of caramelized custard over French toast topped with cheesecake whipped cream.
One group of residents stop in every week. “I like that we’re family here. Our waitress doesn’t even have to ask us what we want to eat. She just knows what we want,” says Cyndie Stephenson of Milford. Bill Bevan a local resident says, “The food here is great. Every Wednesday, I usually get the same thing. Couple eggs, home fries, and a cup of coffee.”
Delci Led, a New York City resident, has been eating at The Plate for years. “Sandwiches are always good salads are very good. There isn’t one thing I’ve eaten that I wouldn’t reorder,” Led says.
The Plate expanded their business to include catering and food trucks that drive to college campuses.
