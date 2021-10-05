SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Where everybody knows your name.
No, not a bar in Boston. It's a red cabin in South Windsor.
"I've been coming here a long time and I end up in here probably three to five days a week," South Windsor resident Clint Bowman tells us.
"Just about every morning since they opened," Annamae Davis of South Windsor says.
That's what you call regulars. Laura and Todd Pineo opened the Red Cabin in South Windsor fifteen years ago, almost to the day, and the community has been coming in for the food and company ever since.
"I just love Laura and Todd. They're the ones that own it and they're just very hospitable, and they treated me like family, me and my husband like family, all the time and I think it's the same for most of the patrons. They keep coming back. It's because of the atmosphere and the food," Davis explained.
Annamae comes and sits every morning to have breakfast. Clint usually comes in for lunch.
"I like the colonel. It's a wrap, a chicken wrap with lettuce, tomato, and it's good. I'll either have that like half for lunch and half for dinner," Bowman said.
He sits in his usual spot, the corner of the counter, where he can chat with Laura as she walks by.
"It's family run outfit," Bowman noted.
Family, that's what you hear from the customers, which is appropriate since the owners are just that, family.
"Really grateful. I can't quite believe it's been fifteen years. I think of everything that we've gone through in that period of time and my kids were little, and they're at college and it's just crazy, the whole. I'm just so grateful for the community that we've been here. We actually live in town too. It's really been a great community effort keeping our doors open, especially during COVID. I cannot tell you how wonderful some of our regular customers have been so supportive," Laura Pineo stated.
Laura's husband, Todd, spends a lot of time in the kitchen, where he works to keep the menu fresh.
"We try to be creative now with the seasons changing. We're trying to change it up and I think that's one of the items we're going to do today, the pumpkin spice stuffed French toast. We kind of change it up a little bit, make it a little bit funky. We do like a caramel mocha coffee reduction for a sauce, little unusual for a breakfast market, but we try to do unique items," continued Todd Pineo.
For their French toast, executive chef Ricky takes homemade pumpkin bread and coats it in French toast batter, then puts pumpkin icing in the middle and dresses the plate.
"The other item I think today was the Irish omelet. We're going to do that with fresh baby spinach, corned beef hash, with nice lemon Hollandaise sauce. We put a little bit of red hot in ours, kind of give it a little bit of pepperness to it and that comes with home fries or choice of toast. Good food, good friends, good service in an honest environment and that's what we try to do," Todd Pineo added.
