NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Breakfast, for some, is considered the most important meal of the day.
Right off the Berlin Turnpike in Newington, inside the kitchen of the Sloppy Waffle, is the woman who brought it to life.
Luz Ramos is the owner of the Sloppy Waffle, a restaurant that only serves breakfast.
"I'm going to open a restaurant, is going to be breakfast place, because I love eggs with everything," Ramos tells us.
It was an idea born out of grief and love after she lost her mother.
"When she passed, I was like paralyzed. I couldn't make a decision. This was just like, you know, when it's raining, the sun all of a sudden comes out. I said okay," continued Ramos.
Lucy, as her friends call her, first opened the Sloppy Waffle in 2013. She expanded it three years a later and now she's enjoying the rewards that comes from all of her hard work.
"Everything here is my recipe, the pancake, everything right. The chicken and waffle, it's a secret recipe. Not even my kids know. I wanted to make it very similar to my own kitchen," stated Ramos.
She says all the ingredients are all natural and organic. There are several gluten-free options too on the menu and everything is made right at their location in Newington.
"It's a lot of work, but when people eat here and they come to me and say 'wow' it's so gratifying," Ramos said.
The signature dishes are a combination of taste, texture, and flavors, including the Sloppy Waffle itself. It's a waffle made from a rich-yeast-dough, not a pancake-like batter.
It's topped with eggs and bacon, with a side of potatoes. It's a whole breakfast in one.
Her other signature dishes are just as delectable, like the pancake roll or her secret recipe for chicken and waffles.
The Sloppy Waffle is open Thursday through Sunday right now from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For Lucy, this is a place of comfort.
"Eating should be an experience. Growing up a poor kid in Puerto Rico, we had eggs and rice for dinner for a constant. You learn to appreciate how important food is and flavors," Ramos added.
It's a space that's unpretentious on purpose, a restaurant manifested by faith now serving a big helping of food and love.
