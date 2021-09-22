Something's Cooking: Thunderbird Café

COLUMBIA, CT (WFSB) – In Columbia, there is a unique café that offers customers a throwback to the diners of the past, with convenience front and center.
When you get to the Ford/Kia dealership in Columbia, you will want to bring your appetite. Just walk in the front door, take right at the showroom, and you'll run right into the thunderbird café.
“People that still live in the town of Columbia are sometime surprised that we have dealership,” said David Marchand, chef and manager of Thunderbird Café. “You can actually get your oil changed and sit down and have something to eat while you're waiting. It passes time for the people.”
The Thunderbird Café started back in 2006.
Owner Carl Gates’ mom and sister originally ran it.
They first fed employees, then it quickly expanded to anyone who walked in and wanted to eat.
You also don't have to be a customer.
“It's unique because we are able to speak to our customers, take their order, cook right in front of them. It's a lot interaction going on,” Marchand said.
The café is open five days a week and serves breakfast until 11 a.m. Lunch goes until closing time at 2 p.m.
There's a daily special, including a homemade soup. Everything is made from scratch, and David chooses the menu every day.
“The thunderbird burger is very popular,” he said.
The menu features foods with names of cars, like the ‘loaded for 350’ breakfast or the ‘mustang salad.’ It is quite unique.
“I meet people that travel a lot from Ford. They are blown away they don't see it in other dealerships,” Marchand said.
The café inside a car dealership, serving up both good food, sandwiched with a whole lot of convenience.
Of course, the café is named after the classic car. In fact, once a year, the dealership hosts a classic thunderbird car show with all the antiques cars lined up just outside of the Thunderbird Café.
