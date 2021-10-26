SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) – On Tuesday, Channel 3 took 20 Towns to Suffield, where we met a chef who has traveled the world to find inspiration for his cooking.
Chef Kevin Cousin doesn’t like to be boxed in.
“But when someone asks you what are you doing? You have to give them something that they can wrap their head around,” he said.
So he’ll tell you his restaurant Tosca is Italian, but it’s also inspired by a multitude of things.
At the intimate eatery, food is rarely stored in a freezer, except the ice cream, which is made in-house.
“We start from scratch. We pride ourselves in not doing stuff out of the box,” Cousin said.
Such as their pasta.
This labor of love comes from his days of traveling to Europe, studying with chefs in their restaurants.
Even now, Cousin said he still travels for culinary inspiration.
Since Tosca opened 11 years ago, diners expect to try new and bold flavors.
“We’ve been here from the beginning. Chef Kevin does a fine job with the menu. He always has something new,” said Timothy Fiore, of Suffield.
“It’s a nice, small little place and they have a lot of nice specials,” said Gail DiSalvo, of Enfield.
The menu offers its take on classic staples, with traditional flavors tossed with a twist like crispy risotto balls. There’s a breaded truffle-Parmesan crust stuffed with mozzarella, and finished with a garlic lemon aioli.
For some diners, one bite sums up Chef Kevin’s work in one word — home.
If your palate travels back in time to family meals, Cousin considers his job well done.
“We want to create memories. We want people to come to us and say that’s one of the best dishes I’ve ever had,” he said.
