WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Something’s Cooking headed to a neighborhood favorite in Windsor on Wednesday, and it’s not just the food that keeps customers coming back.
Nestled in the heart of downtown Windsor, tucked on the corner of Union Street, is the local 'watering hole' called Union Street Tavern.
The 15-year-old restaurant's foundation is woven into the history of Windsor.
“This started off as a firehouse in the 1940s. It was a police station as well,” explained general manager Leland Clark.
Plastered on every wall are black and white photographs that display the town's proud memories.
For locals, Union Street Tavern reflects the flavor of the community.
“People have come in as kids, they’ve shown up as adults. It’s a place where everybody knows each other by name,” Clark said.
He adds that it’s important for them to know their customers as well.
They hold charity events in town, including the ‘Tavern Trot,’ which raises thousands of dollars for Alex’s Lemonade Stand.
“All the owners of Union Street Tavern are businesspeople in town. They have other businesses in the area. I know they wanted to have a place of importance,” Clark said.
Of course, it’s the food that keeps people coming back.
The tavern salad with apples, craisins, feta cheese, mandarins, and apple vinaigrette will take your taste buds on a journey.
Plus, get ready to try nine different flavors with the tavern winds. Those are neighborhood favorites.
You also have to take a bite out of the buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, layered with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
“We coat it in buttermilk and our own blend of spices and fry it up golden brown and serve it on a sandwich or a waffle,” Clark said.
As the state approaches full reopening on May 19, Clark said they're most looking forward to welcoming back guests they haven't seen in a year.
He says they're also looking forward to helping people celebrate the big moments and the little moments that move the community forward.
“Through the support of the community, we’ve been able to build ourselves back up, and we’re growing closer and closer to where we were,” Clark said.
